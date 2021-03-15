Will.i.am

“The treatment of women goes way beyond the music industry. It’s society and the lack of true support and lifting up of the female. Britney has endured some pretty harsh treatment from her own, and she’s an amazing person, and her heart is pure,’” the Black Eyed Peas member, who collaborated with Britney on 2012’s “Scream & Shout” and coproduced her 2013 album, Britney Jean, told Metro in March 2021. “Everyone’s had some downfalls and some choices that they’ve made personally, but she’s awesome.”

He continued, “Because she’s such a machine, she was a machine to her family. … There’s this weird cloud around her that doesn’t truly believe in her, and when you trust that cloud, maybe that’s part of the reason why Britney is the way she is, is because that cloud around her, she trusts the people that are responsible for that cloud.”