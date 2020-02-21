Pics Paris Hilton’s Boyfriend Was ‘So Supportive’ at Her 39th Birthday Bash: See Pics From the Party By Meredith Nardino February 21, 2020 Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram 11 9 / 11 Center of Attention Hilton posted playful selfies with her guests to her Instagram Story all night long. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News