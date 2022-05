What’s Next?

When asked how much longer he and White planned to team up on TV, the former Pat Sajak Show host hinted that their chapter could be closed soon. “We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” he told ET in 2021. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’ … I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say.”

White agreed with Sajak’s prediction, adding, “Probably, yes.”