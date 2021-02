April 2017

Mahomes chose to forgo his final year of eligibility as a college quarterback to enter the NFL draft in April 2017. He was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs as their first-round pick and the 10th overall pick. “Officially a Kansas City Chiefs fan! I’m so proud of you Patrick!” Matthews wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to take on this amazing journey by your side!❤️ I love you lots!”