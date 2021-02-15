February 2021

After Mahomes and the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his fiancée was there to comfort him. In fact, when ESPN and SportsCenter shared photos of the losing quarterback looking sad in their coverage, Matthews clapped back, tweeting, “Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league.” She also called out SportsCenter in February 2021 for its use of an awkward photo of Mahomes, tweeting, “Y’all are [trash can emojis] for this too, but he looks damn good to me.” She proceeded to gush about her fiancé via social media, writing, “Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does. Now let’s have a baby!”