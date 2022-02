Disinvited?

The NFL pro wasted no time shutting down a report that he no longer wanted Matthews or Jackson at his games because they are a “distraction” and “their sideline antics are bad for his brand.”

Patrick responded in February 2022, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂.” Matthews, for her part, called it “quite hysterical” that fans find it “cool” to attack the couple.