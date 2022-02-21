Jackson’s TikTok Drama

Patrick’s brother, who is often seen dancing on the sidelines, was in hot water in October 2021 when he was caught making a TikTok while standing on the late Sean Taylor’s number, which was painted on the field for a number retirement ceremony.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson tweeted at the time. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”