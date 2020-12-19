Exclusive The Masked Dancer’s Paula Abdul: Inside a Day in My Life By Sophie Dweck December 19, 2020 6 3 / 6 1 p.m. She’s still got it! The star glams herself up for an upcoming project. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News