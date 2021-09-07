5. She Posed for ‘Penthouse’

Paula appeared in the magazine two times: first when private photos came to light in the late ’90s and again by choice in 2000. She willingly posed nude in the December 2000 edition for an article titled “The Perils of Paula Jones.”

She reflected on the decision years later, telling Vanity Fair in 2017, “I needed the money. I was going through a separation at the time, a divorce. … I had to pay taxes [on earnings from the settlement]. I had to buy a home for me and my boys … the I.R.S. was after me.”