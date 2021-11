June 2020

During a conversation with former costar Chace Crawford, Badgley revealed that the last time he watched Gossip Girl was with his wife.

“It would be very interesting to watch it now,” he explained in an “Actors on Actors” interview for Variety in June 2020. “I watched with my wife, with Domino, before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met. She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode.”