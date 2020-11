Who Is Nominated?

The People’s Choice Awards includes TV, film, style, music, podcast and social media categories. Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber lead the pack with seven PCA nods. This Is Us, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Boys For Life and Ariana Grande all scored six nominations while Grey’s Anatomy, Outer Banks, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn and Hamilton are each up for five awards.