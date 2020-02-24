On Ariana Mourning Mac

Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018. ”I think I said, like, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” he explained about helping the singer mourn. “I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that s—t is like. That s—t is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s—t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ed up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still.”