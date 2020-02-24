Confessions

Pete Davidson Gets Real About All His Exes, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Disses and Mental Health in Charlamagne Interview: 11 Revelations

By
Ariana Mourning Mac Miller Charlamagne Tha God and Pete Davidson Interview
 Sipa/Shutterstock
11
7 / 11

On Ariana Mourning Mac

Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018. ”I think I said, like, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” he explained about helping the singer mourn. “I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that s—t is like. That s—t is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s—t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ed up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still.”

 

Back to top