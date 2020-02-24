On Having Fans Sign NDAs

Davidson made headlines in December 2019 for asking ticket buyers to sign a $1 million nondisclosure agreement at his comedy shows.

“The NDA, I just thought it was funny to charge more than I have,” he quipped. “My jokes leak. People come to my shows with a notepad, I see it, even if phones are locked and then they put them in The Post or whatever. And my jokes are out there. Jokes aren’t like songs. Billy Joel’s still doing ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ for 40 years … once you do a joke, it’s over. … And then someone took a picture of the NDA and put out NDA, which just proved my point of the NDA.”