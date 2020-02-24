On Returning to Rehab

“It’s really sad and depressing to go to rehab,” Davidson admitted, noting that he confirmed his most recent stint in treatment through his standup set to keep things light. “I’ll be back. I just go, like, I have to get my meds re-adjusted all the time. I have, like, in between bipolar and borderline and PTSD and s—t from my childhood. … I don’t think going to rehab is that big of a deal. I think it’s really strong, powerful thing.”

Davidson noted that he was sober for two and a half weeks during his most recent stint so the doctors could re-adjust his meds. “Usually when I start cutting or when s—t gets a little insurmountable [I know it’s time to go back],” he said. “My friends will tell me.”

He added that his “rock bottom” is when people around him are scared of his behavior, noting he’s probably doing mushrooms and acid when people start to get concerned.

Davidson concluded that all of his exes love him, but they are all “worried” about him, which “sucks.”