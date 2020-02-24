On That Kate Beckinsale Relationship

Davidson and Beckinsale dated for four months from January 2019 to that April. He called his romance with the actress, who is 20 years older than him, “legendary.”

“All of my uncles freaked out,” he quipped. “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

While Davidson said that Beckinsale was “understanding” of his mental health struggle, it wasn’t the right time for them. “I think I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern, I wasn’t right yet and she had a lot of acting and work to do,” he explained. “She’s a superstar.