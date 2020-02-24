Confessions

Pete Davidson Gets Real About All His Exes, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Disses and Mental Health in Charlamagne Interview: 11 Revelations

Wanting to Be a Dad Charlamagne Tha God and Pete Davidson Interview
On Wanting to Be a Dad

A common theme throughout the interview was Davidson’s desire to be a father — sooner rather than later. 

 

“Anyone can have my child. … I got to be in love and stuff, but I’m at the point where I’m like maybe I should adopt or something. Me and my mom,” he said. “I think everybody’s afraid of the Davidson seed.” He added that he hopes to be a dad in the next five years. 

 

As for Gerber’s joke last month that she was pregnant and eloping, Davidson said she was just joking around.   

