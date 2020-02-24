On Wanting to Be a Dad

A common theme throughout the interview was Davidson’s desire to be a father — sooner rather than later.

“Anyone can have my child. … I got to be in love and stuff, but I’m at the point where I’m like maybe I should adopt or something. Me and my mom,” he said. “I think everybody’s afraid of the Davidson seed.” He added that he hopes to be a dad in the next five years.

As for Gerber’s joke last month that she was pregnant and eloping, Davidson said she was just joking around.