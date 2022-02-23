A New It Couple

In October 2021, Davidson’s dating life again became the subject of intense interest after he was photographed hanging out with Kardashian amid her split from Kanye West. Days later, the pair had dinner together two nights in a row. Within weeks, the twosome confirmed their relationship with some light PDA. “The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” an insider told Us of the Skims founder’s romance with the actor in November 2021. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”