An Ugly Feud

As Kardashian moved on with Davidson, West took aim at his estranged wife’s boyfriend, publicly slamming the comic on several occasions in February 2022. The rapper even posted screenshots of alleged texts he received from the couple, including one in which she accused West of “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that would lead someone to “hurt Pete.”

Amid the feud, Davidson rejoined Instagram in February 2022. Some fans speculated that he threw subtle shade at West by sharing a clip from the 1982 movie The King of Comedy in his account bio. However, shortly after the apparent snub made headlines, Davidson deactivated his Instagram account again.