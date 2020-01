Kaia Gerber

Us exclusively confirmed that Davidson was dating the 18-year-old model in November 2019. “Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” the insider revealed. But weeks after the comedian joked in a December episode of SNL that he was headed back to treatment for mental health issues, they split. The New York Post‘s Page Six confirmed the breakup on January 14, 2020.