Pete Davidson’s Dating History: Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, More!

Olivia O’Brien

In June 2022, the singer claimed that she briefly dated Davidson before his romance with Dynevor. “He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t,'” she said about their split on the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry” podcast.

At the time, O’Brien noted that the duo have remained on good terms. “He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy,” she gushed about her ex-boyfriend.

A rep for the comedian, however, told Us, “There is no truth to this — they were friends and hung out one time.”