Amy Waters Davidson

The Suicide Squad actor is very close to his mom, who has appeared with him on SNL. Her husband and Pete’s dad, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter who died on 9/11. Until April 2021, Pete lived with his mother in a house that they purchased together. “I moved here, like, a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—king people,” he explained in a February 2020 Netflix video about his Staten Island digs. “This is my bedroom where nothing happens because I live with my mom.”