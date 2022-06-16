Scott Disick

Pete formed a bond with the Talentless cofounder through their individual connections to the Kardashian family.

“Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in LA with Kim,” a source exclusively told Us in March 2022. “Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands.”

Three months later, Disick reflected on his growing bromance with the comedian. “We have the best time together,” he told Khloé Kardashian during an episode of The Kardashians in June 2022.