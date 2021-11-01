Pete Davidson’s Ups and Downs With Kanye West, Kardashian-Jenner Family

Kid Cudi’s Birthday

One year before they called it quits, Kim and West celebrated Cudi’s 35th birthday with Davidson and Chalamet in January 2019.

“It was Kid Cudi’s birthday, and we went to Nobu and when I got there, I realized it was, like, a guys’ dinner,” Kim told Fallon about the outing during a February 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So I posted this and didn’t even tag anyone. I got more DMs from my friends — from my gay friends, from my straight friends, everyone—asking me about Timothée and Pete.”