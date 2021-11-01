Pete Davidson’s Ups and Downs With Kanye West, Kardashian-Jenner Family

Pete’s Shade at Kylie and Travis

After completing Netflix’s Best Friend Challenge with Machine Gun Kelly in 2020, Davidson gave a shady shout-out to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s GQ quiz, “How Well Does Travis Scott Know Kylie Jenner?” from 2018. In the video, the rapper missed several questions about his on-again, off-again girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Stormi.

“I know it’s not no Travis and Kylie stuff where they’re like, ‘Even though we’re together but I don’t know s—t about you!’” he quipped at the time. “We’re real homies.”