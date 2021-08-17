All Good

“Listen, obviously there’s two sides to every story, and yes, it’s true that usually the truth lies a little bit, you know, in between both those sides,” Weber said during an August 2021 episode of the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast. “But I said my piece, and, like, I have no desire to further that. I’ve moved on.

I know she’s moved on.” He noted that despite all the drama since their breakup, he “truly wish[es] her nothing but the best” moving forward. “It was the most amazing relationship I’ve ever had in my life. And just because it didn’t work out, doesn’t mean that I think anything different of that,” Weber added.