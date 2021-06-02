The ‘Calculated’ Allegation

During his “Bachelors in the City” episode, Weber accused Flanagan of stirring the pot. “I thought it was very calculated. I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline. Very just calculated, very disingenuous,” he said, noting that she refused to have a “private conversation” with him.

Flanagan responded via a YouTube video, noting that she was “never going to let anyone speak a narrative” for her.

“I just think I would have respected him more if he didn’t accuse me of trying to hit headlines,” she explained. “Again, he had nothing behind that to say that. That’s just his opinion, I guess, which is very sad. Because if I listened to that podcast and heard all the great things he said about me I’d be like, ‘Wow, he’s being really mature in this situation, and I really respect him.’ But it saddens me to know that that’s not how he could act even after how things ended. … [It] makes me sad that it’s the scenario. But it also gives me reassurance that this is how I need to draw a healthy boundary because I don’t want to be associated with that.”

She concluded: “I think some of my answers were not liked because it didn’t play along with the story line that was being portrayed. But it’s my life too, and I think that I’m never going to let anyone create my narrative.”