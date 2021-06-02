The Potential Run-In

Weber told Us in April 2021 that he would “be OK” running into Flanagan in NYC after they both moved. “I would love to see her. It might be a little weird, obviously,” he said. “I honestly would love to have a friendship with Kelley if that’s ever possible, you know, if she does come to the city, that would be, in my opinion, the best-case scenario.”

One month later, Flanagan said on “Chicks in the Office” that she would “just run” if they crossed paths. “He messaged me the other day and I’m just not responsive,” she noted. “There’s a lot of things that you hear, this world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they’re like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week!’ … I’ve had that [happen] a couple of times.”