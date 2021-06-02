The Valentine’s Day Blowup

Things ended for good when Flanagan traveled to NYC for Valentine’s Day in February 2021.

“We had a great Valentine’s Day together. And then, again, there were just like little things. … It ended really badly,” she said three months later. “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”