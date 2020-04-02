An Outsider’s Take

Weber and Flanagan’s pal Dustin Kendrick, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette, confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that he was quarantined with the duo at the lawyer’s Chicago apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that they “look really cute together” and that their “interactions are really cute as well.” He also teased his hopes for them to become an item.

“It’s just good to see him happy and just living his truth and being happy with someone,” he explained. After this is all over with, Peter and Kelley could be a ‘thing.’ I’m not opposed to it. From what I’ve been seeing, they’re very cute together. So, I hope so.”