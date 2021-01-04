Splits Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split: Rachel Lindsay, Blake Horstmann and More of Bachelor Nation React By Johnni Macke January 4, 2021 Courtesy of Sydney Nicole Hightower/Instagram 9 3 / 9 Sydney Nicole Hightower “Love you sister ♥️,” the Bachelor season 24 contestant commented on her former castmate’s post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News