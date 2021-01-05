December 2020

Weber called Flanagan his best Christmas present in December 2020 via Instagram after she sported socks with his face on them. Fans later learned, however, that the twosome were on the rocks at the time.

“Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up,” he told Entertainment Tonight on January 4, 2021. “Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her.”