January 2021

Flanagan broke her silence on January 3, 2021. “Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed,” the attorney wrote. “Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

Weber left a red heart emoji in the comments section of her post.