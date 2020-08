July 2020

Weber spent time with Flanagan’s family in Illinois in July 2020.

“Still missing two of the kids but overall a successful first dinner night! ❤️,” she wrote alongside a photo of her boyfriend with her parents and brothers Jim, Tom and Michael. (Flanagan’s sister, Pamela, and brother John were missing from the get-together.)

The pilot later referred to the trip as “the hometown that should’ve been ❤️.”