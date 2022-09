May 2022

Flanagan slammed Weber, revealing he wasn’t husband material.

“Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse,” she said on “Talking It Out” at the time. “I have this with my brothers and my dad, where if I’m in a moment where I need some sound advice and look for who to go to on important decisions, but with Peter, it was just fun and games.”