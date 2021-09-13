September 2021

After Flanagan revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis, several of her fellow Bachelor Nation stars reached out to share their support — including Weber.

The Illinois native exclusively told Us during New York Fashion Week on September 11 that her ex-boyfriend sent a nice text message indicating that he was sorry to hear about her illness. However, Flanagan explained that she doesn’t text him nor considers him a friend.

“It was nice of him, but we went our separate ways and I don’t really have any intention to keep communicating with him or have him in my life,” she told Us at the time. “I wish him the best — I truly do — but again I just don’t really want to be associated, so doing my own thing.”