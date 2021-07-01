Dylan Farrow

Farrow, who previously accused her father, Allen, of sexual abuse in 1992, explained her thoughts on the greater meaning behind Cosby’s release.

“The fact that Bill Cosby, after being accused by 60 brave women, could have his conviction overturned by a technicality, and that James Franco could settle for millions of dollars as ‘compensation’ for the lifetime of trauma he inflicted is a travesty. It is a perfect example of how not just our society, but our justice system, continually fails survivors of sexual assault,” she tweeted.

Franco, who was previously accused of sexual misconduct in January 2018, settled the case on the same day. The actor will reportedly pay $2.2 million in the settlement.

Farrow continued: “For those that question myself and other survives about the reasons and timing of coming forward, I hope that today will serve as a teachable moment on empathy, on why it takes years — if ever — for someone to disclose their abuse. Many survivors will love at the events of today and decide it’s not worth it; that even the justice is served, it can be taken away.”