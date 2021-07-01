Phylicia Rashad

Following backlash to her initial tweet, Rashad clarified that she didn’t mean it the way it was interpreted.

“My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

When allegations against Cosby first surfaced, the This Is Us star insisted that she “never saw anything inappropriate” while working with him on set.

“My initial reaction to the allegations was, ‘Hmm. Someone has a vested interest in preventing Mr. Cosby’s return to network television,'” she said on ABC’s Nightline in January 2015.

“I haven’t spoken to him recently, but speaking to the character of the man I know this has not been easy at all,” she added at the time. “I don’t have all the answers, but I think in the hearts and minds of many people, he is held in high regard. And absolutely I do, yes I do.”