News Phylicia Rashad, Dylan Farrow and More Celebs React to Bill Cosby’s Surprising Prison Release By Yana Grebenyuk July 1, 2021 Adam Nemser/Startraks 9 7 / 9 Rosie O’Donnell “I GUESS 70 WOMEN WERENT ENOUGH – f–k u bill,” the comedian posted via Twitter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News