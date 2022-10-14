October 2022
The James Bond star revealed that he subtly honored his wife while acting in his new film Black Adam by wearing his real-life wedding ring on screen.
“This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], ‘Time flies on love’s wings,'” Brosnan shared with Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere. “I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate.”
Smith, for her part, gushed about her husband's sweet tribute. "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm," she said.