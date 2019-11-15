A Timeline of Pink and Carey Hart’s Romance

2019

After taking home the People’s Choice Champion Award on November 10 with her family by her side, the three-time Grammy winner stepped out for a performance with Chris Stapleton at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards a few days later. On the red carpet in Nashville, Pink took a moment to announce that she will be taking a break from music to spend more time with her biggest fans: her husband and their two children. “We did two-and-a-half years [recording and on tour] and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight. Her decision to briefly step away from the spotlight was also made with her husband at the front of her mind. “He is super supportive. He follows me around the world, and now it’s his turn.”