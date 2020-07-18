2019

The happy couple makes sure to keep their relationship both fun and light — including their annual dress-up party that takes place every December. In 2019, the lovebirds dressed as two of the “What About Us” singer’s heroes, Billie Jean King and John McEnroe. “I appreciate heart and determination in every facet of ones life. Serena is my modern day, of course. Booking tennis lessons as we speak,” the singer captioned the pair’s costume snap. Following the festivities, Pink and Hart took to the actual courts — playing tennis in real life.