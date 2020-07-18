2020

The couple went through a scary time when the singer and Jameson both battled coronavirus amid the global pandemic. “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she wrote in a Mother’s Day op-ed for NBC News in May. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.” One month earlier, Hart also said their battles were “intense” during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show. “They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people. She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing.”