2020

The “Raise Your Glass” singer got real about marriage and her dynamic with Hart in September 2020. “He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” she wrote via Instagram. “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”

She continued: “It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck.”