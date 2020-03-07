2020

Pink opened up about their couples counseling during a candid conversation with Vanessa Inn via Instagram Live in June. “I got a lot of sh-t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” the songstress said while speaking to Inn about mental health. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

She continued: “You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people.”