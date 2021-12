2021

The “Raise Your Glass” singer commemorated the pair’s 15-year anniversary via Instagram in January 2021. “15 years. Proud of us babe,” she captioned several pics of the duo over the years. “See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahah. I love you and I love our family. .”