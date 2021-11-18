2021

Pink opened up about feeling “completely grateful” for the care she received following hip surgery.

“It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through,” she captioned a selfie via Instagram in November 2021. “(No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.) He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”