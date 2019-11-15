A Timeline of Pink and Carey Hart’s Romance

2018

The “What About Us” singer came to her husband’s defense after a troll took issue with his parenting skills. “I love your music, your kids are beautiful,” a commenter wrote on a photo of the couple’s son, Jameson, covered in chocolate. “But your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care.”

Pink clapped back with some criticism of her own, replying, “You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”