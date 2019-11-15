A Timeline of Pink and Carey Hart’s Romance

2017

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer spoke about her turbulent relationship with the motocross racer in an interview with The Guardian in October 2017. “There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” she said. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s–t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.”

“Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” she continued before adding, “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”