Cher

After a fan sent the Oscar winner two photos of the fires, she replied, “AUSTRALIAN FRNDS JUST ESCAPED IN TIME.ITS BEYOND DIRE THIS IS WHAT CLIMATE CHANGE LOOKS LIKE. 15 MILLION ACRES BURNED,450 MILLION ANIMALS KILLED(SO FAR),AIR NOT BREATHABLE,& FIRES NOT CONTAINED.WHY ISNT [THE U.S.] COVERING CATASTROPHIC STORY.AUSTRALIA ‘WAS’ A CLOSE ALLY.”