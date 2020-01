Gordon Ramsay

The celebrity chef announced on January 10 that he would auction off a private lunch to raise money. “#Australia I’ve decided to do two seatings of lunch Monday so that we can donate $100,000 to the @RedCrossAU and the Bushfire appeal. Thank you to everyone who bid … the Aussie spirit that I’ve seen firsthand the past few days is so inspiring. Stay safe Gx,” he posted via Instagram.